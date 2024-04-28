Class Third Student Pens A Note To CBI Wale Uncle To Not Spare Manish Sisodia

A hand written note purportedly written by a class third student urging 'CBI Wale Uncle' to not spare Manish Sisodia in Delhi Liquor Policy scam has surfaced on social media.

The handwritten note from one Pinki Goel, a class third student has been shared by an X user who goes by the handle @Zaira_Nizaam with caption 'dilli ka dard' (pain of Delhi).

The note reads, "CBI Wale Uncle, Manish Sisodia ko mat chhodna. Mere papa aur bhai roz sharaab pite the aur mummy ko maarte the. Free sharaab ki wajah se Manish Uncle ne meri mummy ko bahut rulaya hai. (CBI Uncle, Don't spare Manish Sisodia. My father and brother used to drink alcohol daily and beat my mummy. Manish Uncle has made my mummy cry a lot due to free alcohol.)

At the end of the note, Pinki Goel, Class Third is mentioned.







