Adilabad: A minor girl, student of Class 9, gave birth to a baby in government hospital in Mancherial, according to late reports received on Monday. It is learnt that she is studying in a government school.

The girl was admitted for delivery on Monday evening. Hospital authorities said they had informed the matter to the local police. It is said that the girl was taken to hospital when she complained of stomach pains. The girl and the newborn are safe, police said.