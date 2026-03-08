Class 9 Hostel Student Gives Birth In Odisha’s Kandhamal; Police Begin Probe

BHUBANESWAR: A Class 9 student from a government high school hostel in Odisha’s Kandhamal district has given birth to a baby boy, triggering concern and prompting a police investigation.

According to sources, the minor had gone to her home during school holidays last year and later returned to the hostel after the vacation. A few months later, it came to light that she was pregnant. Following this, the school authorities informed her family and sent the girl back home.

Recently, the student delivered a baby boy. However, her health condition is reportedly unstable, raising concern for the young mother.

The school headmaster and the girl’s family have lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at the local police station, following which police registered a case and started an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Kandhamal District Welfare Officer (DWO) Rabi Narayan Mishra said the matter has come to the administration’s notice and a thorough probe is underway.

“We are following the existing Standard Operating Procedures and will conduct a detailed inquiry. If anyone is found involved or negligent, strict action will be taken in accordance with the law,” Mishra said.

He added that the investigation will also examine how the pregnancy went unnoticed for several months while the student was attending school and staying in the hostel.