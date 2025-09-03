Class 4 Girl Injured After Teacher Assaults Her Over Math Struggles

BHUBANESWAR: A Class 4 student was allegedly assaulted by her teacher at a private coaching institute in Dumduma Phase-2 area of the Capital, leaving her with a serious injury near the eye.

According to the child’s family, the incident occurred on Tuesday after she struggled to solve a mathematics problem. The teacher allegedly beat her so severely that she sustained a deep wound near her left eye and began bleeding profusely. She was rushed to a private hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Doctors said the injury, though serious, is not life-threatening. The girl, however, remains under close medical supervision.

Following the incident, the family lodged a complaint with the local police, demanding strict action against the teacher and the institute’s management. Police have registered a case and confirmed that an investigation is under way.

The assault has sparked outrage in the locality, with residents demanding stricter regulation and monitoring of private coaching centres, many of which operate with little oversight.

On Wednesday, the accused teacher told the media that the girl was injured accidentally and denied any intention to cause harm.

The girl’s family has filed a complaint at Khandagiri Police Station against the teacher.