Class 10 Govt School Student Dies by Suicide in Suryapet

Hyderabad: A 15-year-old Dalit girl, a Class 10 student of a Gurukul school and college at Imampet in Suryapet district, died by suicide at her Vanasthalipuram residence on Sunday, marking the second such death within a week.

On February 11, a Dalit Intermediate second-year student of the same Imampet institution died by suicide on the college premises, allegedly due to exam stress. The two victims resided in the same hostel.On February 5, two Dalit students died by suicide at a social welfare hostel in Bhongir.The Imampet Gurukul school had declared a week-long holiday following the suicide of the Intermediate student, and classes were to reopen on Monday, due to which the Class 10 student had returned to her house in Vanasthalipuram.The mother of the Class 10 student said in her complaint to the police that the February 11 suicide at the Imampet institution had affected her daughter and she did not want to return.Police said that the mother, who works as a domestic help, asked her daughter on Saturday to prepare to return to school. When she was away at work, the girl died by suicide.The body was shifted to their native place in Bukkacherla for the last rites. Based on a complaint filed by the family, a case of suspicious death was registered, Mothe sub-inspector B. Yadavendra Reddy said.