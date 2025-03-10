Clashes in Indore After Cricket Victory Rally Attacked

Bhopal: Clashes erupted in Mhow in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district late on Sunday night after a rally, taken out to celebrate India’s ICC Champions Trophy victory, in the town was attacked by some miscreants, police said on Monday.



Four people were injured and several four and two wheelers were set ablaze by the miscreants in the incident, according to the Indore district collector Ashish Singh.



According to the police, four cars and a dozen two-wheelers were damaged by the miscreants in the incident.



Thirteen people have so far been arrested in connection with the incident, Mr. Singh said.



Videos surfacing on social media in connection with the incident and the footage of CCTVs were being scrutinized to identify the other accused in the incident, he said.



According to him, reinforcements rushed to the town to maintain law and order.



Peace has been restored in the town and the situation is under control now, he said.



According to the police, violent clashes were reported at five locations in the town on Sunday night after the rally was attacked at a particular place.



The local administration may slap National Security Act (NSA) against some accused in the incident, sources said.



According to Mr Singh, the clash between two groups first broke out near a mosque in the town.



According to the police, the rally was attacked with stone missiles when it reached the mosque, leading the people participating in the procession to run helter-skelter, leaving their two wheelers at the spot.



Later, some of the two wheelers abandoned at the spot were set ablaze by unidentified miscreants.

