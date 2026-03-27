Clashes Erupt During Ram Navami Procession in Murshidabad; CAPF Deployed

BERHAMPORE: Raghunathgunj area in Murshidabad remained tensed over ramnavami procession turned violent on Friday afternoon. Sources said while one Ramnavami procession was in progress near Fultala area in Raghunathgunj police station area, suddenly some proactive processionist and VHP workers tried hard to furl safron flags on Muslim community houses roof top and shops but they protested and hurled brickbats on the procession.

As a result, clashes started and Shops set on fire and cars ransacked.

Later a big contingent of Central paramilitary forces jawans deployed at Raghunathgunj troubled area and lathi charged both warring groups and detained several riot mongers. BJP leader and the West Bengal assembly leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikary said “It an insult over hindu religion, is it furling saffron flags are sin at all! actually, they threw sacred safron flags, police should identify miscreants and give them exemplary punishment, actually Muslims attacked as they are patronised by none others than chief minister Mamata Banerjee who is trying hard to encash communal card to win election again".

Meanwhile Jangipur TMC MP Khalilur Rahman urged to calm and demanded police should arrest culprits, “we are peace loving, and total faith on police”. Armed CAPF root marched the disturbed area and police claimed that situation now under control.