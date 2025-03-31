Clash Erupts in Darbhanga During Chaiti Navratra Procession

A violent clash broke out between two communities in Bihar’s Darbhanga on Sunday after stones were allegedly hurled from rooftops at devotees returning from the Kalash Shobha Yatra on the first day of Chaiti Navratra, officials said. Six people have been arrested so far.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jagunath Reddy confirmed the incident, stating that police swiftly intervened to control the situation. "Police are camping at the site to ensure peace. Investigations are ongoing, and six individuals have been taken into custody in connection with the violence," he said.

The unrest was reportedly triggered by a rumor that a hen was beaten with sticks, escalating tensions between the two groups. However, prompt police intervention helped restore order before the situation worsened.

Authorities have assured strict action against those involved. "We have identified the troublemakers from both sides. FIRs have been lodged against 45 people, and strict legal measures will be taken," a police statement read.

Security has been heightened in the area to prevent further clashes. Additionally, police have warned against any attempts to incite violence ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr and Ram Navami.

The administration continues to monitor the situation closely to ensure communal harmony is maintained.