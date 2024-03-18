Top
Clash During Auctions, Man Killed in Nandyal

DC Correspondent
18 March 2024 4:56 PM GMT
Clash During Auctions, Man Killed in Nandyal
According to the Allagadda police, arguments broke out between Imam and Dastagiri of the village, leading to the fatal stabbing of Imam by Dastagiri. Dastagiri was arrested and a case charged against him. (Representational Image)

Kurnool: A clash erupted at the gram panchayat office during market auctions in Chagalamarri mandal of Nandyal district on Monday. A youth was killed in the violence.

The deceased was Imam, 32. According to the Allagadda police, arguments broke out between Imam and Dastagiri of the village, leading to the fatal stabbing of Imam by Dastagiri. Dastagiri was arrested and a case charged against him. “The incident is under investigation,” police said.

