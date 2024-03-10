Clarity on BJP-TD-JS Alliance in Two Days: Purandeswari

She said the national leadership of BJP is playing a pivotal role in determining parameters of the alliance, including sharing of seats and distribution of responsibilities within the alliance partners.



In a reflective statement, Purandeswari highlighted the importance of unity and collaboration in fostering a cohesive approach towards combating the existing disorder in Andhra Pradesh.

Drawing parallels with the tale of a squirrel aiding Lord Rama in building the bridge to Lanka, she emphasised on the collective effort required from all stakeholders, including disciplined activists, to restore stability in the region and bring about a positive change.



The AP BJP president was speaking after inaugurating the party's campaign chariots, which will collect opinions from people about what should go into the election manifesto of BJP in Andhra Pradesh. At the same time, these chariots will publicise the development and welfare undertaken by the Narendra Modi government in the past 10 years.

Purandeswari said the party's manifesto committee for AP has already conducted two meetings. It now aims to collect opinions from at least 50,000 families before finalising BJP’s election manifesto for Andhra Pradesh.

She announced that there will be two boxes in the BJP’s campaign chariots. In one box, people can give feedback on their expectations from the BJP in AP. In the other box, they can provide advice on AP’s development.