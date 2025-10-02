CJI Gavai Participates in Gandhi Jayanti Celebrations in Mauritius
The CJI, who is on a three-day official visit to Mauritius, paid floral tributes to the father of the nation on his birth anniversary
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Thursday participated in the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute in Mauritius, a release said.
It said that the CJI, who is on a three-day official visit to Mauritius, paid floral tributes to the father of the nation on his birth anniversary.
The high commissioner of India and other senior officials also participated in the ceremony, the release said.
( Source : PTI )
Next Story