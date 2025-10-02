 Top
CJI Gavai Participates in Gandhi Jayanti Celebrations in Mauritius

PTI
2 Oct 2025 5:22 PM IST

The CJI, who is on a three-day official visit to Mauritius, paid floral tributes to the father of the nation on his birth anniversary

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai participating in Gandhi Jayanti celebrations at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute in Mauritius (Photo: X)

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Thursday participated in the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute in Mauritius, a release said.

It said that the CJI, who is on a three-day official visit to Mauritius, paid floral tributes to the father of the nation on his birth anniversary.

The high commissioner of India and other senior officials also participated in the ceremony, the release said.
