CJI Emphasises All Wings of Democracy Must Work for Citizens

Mumbai: Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai on Wednesday said that all wings of democracy — the executive, legislature, and judiciary — exist for the welfare of citizens and cannot function in isolation. He made the remarks at the project initiation function of the Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU) campus in Mumbai, highlighting the importance of infrastructure for legal education.

“Judiciary has neither the power of the sword nor the power of words. Unless the executive is involved, it is difficult to provide adequate infrastructure for courts and legal education,” Mr. Gavai said.

Mr. Gavai also spoke on the evolving nature of law and its role in promoting social justice. Quoting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, he said, “A lawyer is also a social engineer who brings the promise of social justice into reality.”

The CJI noted that law education is increasingly practice-oriented, making infrastructure a key factor. Responding to criticism regarding judicial infrastructure in Maharashtra, he said such claims were based on incorrect information and acknowledged the state government’s efforts. He praised the state and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for their proactive efforts. “The infrastructure provided to the judiciary in Maharashtra is among the best,” he added.

Mr. Gavai expressed confidence that the Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU) project, for which the state government has provided valuable land, will be of international standard. Addressing the gathering, he said that legal education is not merely a profession but a means of social transformation. He added that lawyers act as social engineers, playing a key role in advancing social and economic justice.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Maharashtra currently has three national law universities and noted Mr. Gavai’s support in their development. He also mentioned that the Educity educational hub in Navi Mumbai will host 12 international universities, seven of which are expected to set up campuses within the next two to three years.

“Maharashtra is the only state in India with three national law universities. All necessary approvals for the modern campus have been completed. This project will not only be a centre for legal education in Maharashtra, but it will also become an international-level hub,” the Maharashtra CM said.

Speaking about the Educity educational hub being developed in Navi Mumbai, Mr. Fadnavis added, “Some of the world’s top-ranking universities will be coming here.”

Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, Mr. Chandrashekhar, said that a law university is not just a centre for education, but also a place for shaping good citizens. “The purpose of education is not only to acquire knowledge, but also to cultivate excellence and human values in life. A good student, teacher, or citizen is one who is first a good human being,” he said.