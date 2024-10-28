CJI defends meetings with executives, emphasises no impact on judicial work

In response to concerns about judges meeting high-ranking executive officials, Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud stated, “We must have maturity to understand that it has no bearing on judicial work.” His comments followed significant backlash from the Opposition, retired judges, and prominent lawyers after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Chandrachud's residence for Ganpati puja last month.

During a conversation after his inaugural lecture on ‘Federalism and its potential,’ Chandrachud addressed the tradition of meetings between the Chief Justice and Chief Ministers, emphasising their administrative nature rather than any judicial implications. He noted that such interactions often involve discussions on judicial infrastructure and budget approvals.

Chandrachud reassured that discussions during these meetings do not involve pending cases, highlighting a mutual respect between the judiciary and the political system. He argued that these meetings contribute to a robust dialogue among the legislature, executive, and judiciary, all aimed at the nation’s betterment. He emphasized the importance of maintaining independence in judicial functions while engaging in necessary administrative discussions.







