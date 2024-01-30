Hyderabad:The Civil Supplies Corporation (CSC) has claimed that it recovered a record 14.5 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of rice from millers between the second week of December and January 27.

The corporation said it was due 43.73 LMT of rice from millers for the kharif season 2022-23, for 15 months. The current recovery is significantly higher compared to 24.50 LMT between October 2022 and November 2023, civil supplies commissioner D.S. Chauhan said.

With the deadline for supplying rice to the Food Corporation of India two days away, attempts are being made to get the millers to return rice. The millers have been warned that wilful defaulters will have to shell out money instead of rice.

The districts with maximum pendency of CMR rice are Wanaparthy 82,000 metric tonnes, Nagarkurnool 42,000 metric tonnes, Medak 40,000, Kamareddy 37,000, Nirmal 35,000 Jagityal 33,000 and 32,000 tonnes from the Peddapally and Suryapet districts. Special focus is being laid on these districts.