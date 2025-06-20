Civil Aviation Minister Holds Review On Safety Measures

New Delhi: In the wake of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad last week and rescheduling issues due to conflict in the Middle East leading to several cancellations, the Union Civil Aviation Minister Mr Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Thursday conducted a comprehensive review of safety measures, passenger services, and airline performance.

The meeting was conducted virtually to review ground-level preparedness and passenger support mechanisms with all airport directors during which the minister stressed on close liaison with airlines to ensure passenger issues are addressed swiftly.

Mr Naidu also held a high-level meeting with the Chairman and Managing Director of Air India. During the meeting with Air India CMD, discussion focused on maintaining operational continuity, supporting transparent communication and passengers’ safety and convenience. Meetings were also held with Spice Jet, Indigo and Akasa. The minister reviewed fleet performance, safety oversight and passengers' convenience with the airlines. During the meeting, it was noted that due to the evolving situation in the Middle East, enhanced safety checks, and a ban on night flying in Europe, Air India is facing reduced aircraft availability.

At the comprehensive review meeting, it was directed that availability of food, drinking water, and adequate seating facilities at terminals must be ensured, particularly during flight delays or congestion and that sufficient personnel must be deployed at key touch points to manage passenger grievances proactively..

The airport directors were requested to extend all possible assistance to airlines facing operational disruptions, including gate reassignments and logistical support. They were told to maintain a safe and secure airport environment, and directed to reinforce wildlife hazard management, including the deterrence of birds and stray animals.

With regard to the air crash, the ministry said the AAIB investigation on Air India plane crash that began in June 12, is progressing steadily with all necessary support from local authorities and agencies. “A combined unit of the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) was recovered from the crash site on 13 June 2025 and another set was found on 16 June. This model of aircraft has two Blackbox sets,” MoCA said in a statement on Thursday..

It added that the key recovery work, including site documentation and evidence collection, has been completed, and further analysis is now underway. The ministry clarified that the decision to send the flight recorders-- CVR/DFDR -- for decoding of the AI171 flight abroad for retrieval and analysis or to be done in India will be taken by the AAIB after due assessment of all technical, safety, and security considerations.