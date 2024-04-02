Hyderabad: The traffic police of north district said they had destroyed about 1,000 modified silencers on Monday, seized from motorcyclists during a special drive during which 1,910 cases had been booked.

A press release issued by city additional commissioner traffic stated that this was in order to curb environmental pollution and ensure road safety.

The modification of silencers on motorbikes not only violated traffic regulations but also contributes significantly to environmental degradation, it said.

The removal of silencers or the installation of modified ones leads to amplified noise levels and increase of air pollution, posing serious health hazards to individuals and the community at large, the release stated.