Hyderabad: Hyderabad police seized Rs.1.6 crore unaccounted cash in two different checkpoints on Tuesday. In the first case, Chatrinaka police seized Rs.1.5 crore that three men were carrying three bags in a car, at the Darussalam outpost. The trio of driver Srinivas and passengers Ravichandra and Suresh could not provide supporting documents and the police seized the cash and booked a case.

The southeast zone task force seized Rs.10 lakh from M. A. Javeed, a mobile phones shop owner check at Puranapul crossroads.