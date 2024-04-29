City Folk Rock on International Dance Day

Hyderabad: The international dance day was celebrated with gay abandon across the city on Monday. The day saw renditions of various styles of dance, one of the finest creative forms of expression that keeps the audience in a thrall. Whether it is Indian classical or western, dance is an expression that binds everyone together, observed acclaimed Kuchhipudi dancer Dr G. Padmaja Reddy, who has featured in over 3,000 performances across the globe. The Padma Shri awardee has been hailed for introducing a new art form ‘Kakatiyum’, a visual form whose origins trace to the concepts outlined in the classic book ‘Nritta Ratnavali’ about the dance forms that date back to 1253 AD.

She is presently readying “Kakatiyam part 3’ to keep alive the Telangana art form for posterity.

“I’m excited that my 50 years of hard work and dedication has given a new shape to the art form. Many from the young generation are able to learn this style and take it forward,” she said.

Anyakshi Das, a Zumba trainer for over a decade who specialises in Aqua zumba, said “till now I must have trained thousands of students. Each class is filled with so much energy and happiness. This form of dance also keeps one fit.”

Meanwhile, Gujarati in the city celebrated the day with a colourful ‘Gujarati Ekta Mahotsav’, which featured various forms of Gujarati dances. Talented young girls took the spotlight during the Miss & Mrs. Gujarati event and enchanted the audience with their performances.

The evening featured riveting renditions of ‘Shiva Tandavam’ and ‘Abhang’. Rishikesh captivated with ‘Devi Kirtanam’, portraying the divine energy of Goddess Amba.

According to the organisers, the endeavour was to spread joy while also highlighting the importance of dance and the country’s rich cultural heritage.