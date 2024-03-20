City Doctors Warn of Kawasaki Misdiagnosis Amid Scarlet Fever Cases

Hyderabad: Kawasaki disease, which is almost similar to scarlet fever, a rare but serious condition predominantly affecting children under the age of five, has sparked concern among parents and healthcare professionals in the city, though it is not contagious.

"Characterised by symptoms such as a strawberry-like tongue, rashes on the body, redness of palms and soles, and peeling skin on the fingertips, this illness often confounds initial diagnoses, leading to potential delays in treatment," cautioned Dr. S. Santosh, a paediatrician.

She added that if a child shows scarlet fever symptoms and does not respond to the prescribed antibiotic treatment, then the parents must promptly seek medical attention.

Stressing on the critical importance of early intervention, Dr. Santosh said "Treating Kawasaki disease within the first 10 days is paramount in order to prevent complications like arterial aneurysms, which could predispose the child to lifelong risks of heart attack."

Dr Arpita N, a paediatric cardiologist, explained, “It is still not clear why and how one gets it but changes in certain genes, hereditary factors and the after-effects of viral or bacterial infections are believed to be the triggers."

Kawasaki disease poses significant challenges for healthcare providers due to its varied presentation and potential for misdiagnosis.

Dr Arpita seconded Dr. Santosh on the need for heightened awareness, especially in the wake of a recent spike in cases of scarlet fever, to the extent wherein schools had put an advisory about the same. "Early recognition and timely treatment are crucial in preventing long-term cardiac sequelae associated with Kawasaki disease. More and more awareness needs to be spread, especially in schools and sports camps," she told Deccan Chronicle, adding that Kawasaki can have serious implications if left untreated.

"Parents should not hesitate to consult their paediatrician or seek a second opinion," Dr. Santosh said.