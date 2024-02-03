City Doctor Complaints Of Death Threats On FB

Hyderabad: One Dr. Y.S. Sunitha has lodged a cybercrime complaint about threats to her life. Allegedly, some individuals have been posting messages on Facebook, hinting at causing harm to her.

In her complaint, Sunitha said that two days back, she received a Facebook message that she will be killed. She urged the authorities to take action against those responsible for this.

While CyberCrime DCP Shilpavally has not divulged details about the case, she assured that the matter is under thorough investigation and necessary action will be taken against the accused.