City Celebrates Id on a Traditional Note

Hyderabad: Id-ul-Fitr was celebrated on a grand note across the city with people thronging mosques to offer prayers from the morning. The faithful greeted and exchanged pleasantries with one and all.

Distribution of sweets, the day’s special delicacy sheer khorma, and a variety of dishes were the features of the day.

Special morning prayers were offered at Macca Masjid, at Idgah Mir Alam on the banks of Mir Alam lake in Bahadurpur and Chilkalguda Eidgah.

Majaz Hussain from Falaknuma said, “The congregational prayers are precious for us. Later in the day we meet our friends and relatives.”

Naveed Qureshi, a resident of Masab Tank, said, “Apart from prayers, we make it a point to visit family elders and seek their blessings on this auspicious day.”

Photographer Mohammed Abdul Raheem and his mother Naseem Begum offered Id prayers at Al Masjid, Madina. “The special occasion and the prayers are very important for us,” he said.