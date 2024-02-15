City Based Edtech Co Founders Feature In Forbes 30 Under 30

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based edtech NxtWave’s co-founders Sashank Reddy Gujjula and Anupam Pedarla have been featured in the ‘Forbes 30 Under 30’ for empowering college students in Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities, the only ones from the Telugu states. The list recognises 30 leaders for their achievements across industries.

This achievement for NxtWave’s comes after it raised Series A funding of Rs 275 crore last year.

NxtWave offers vernacular, asynchronous, and online cohort-based training programmes in Industry 4.0 Tech career tracks for college students, graduates, and early professionals.

“We observed that there is a gap in what skills industries want and what the students have. We are bridging this through our paid online models. These courses make the students job-ready. We give placement assistance to the students. We have already placed several students. Our plan is to partner with about 10,000 companies in two years from the current 1,700 companies. These will recruit students we train,” Anupam Pedarla, co-founder and chief operating officer at NxtWave, told DC.

In four years, NxtWave has built a student community of more than a lakh across 3,500+ colleges across the country.

“This recognition is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the hard work of the NxtWave team and our students . Such recognitions motivate us further towards our goal of preparing our youth for the tremendous opportunities in the technology sector,” said Sashank Reddy Gujjula, co-founder and head of customer experience at NxtWave.