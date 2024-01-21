City All Decked for Today’s Pran Prathistha

Hyderabad: The city seems all set for Monday’s historic Pran Prathistha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya, with cutout banners of deity dotting the city landscape, especially so around Lord Rama and Hanuman temples. Saffron flags have surfaced in the by-lanes and atop illuminated housing societies and individual houses.

Lord Rama bhakts took out bike rallies on Sunday. The participants in traditional attire and saffron pagdis raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans, including in Kukatpally and Patancheru. To make it an apolitical rally, the participants ensured that there was no party symbol or picture of any politician on the bikes.

Temples are geared up to celebrate the ceremony. The Sitarambagh mandir near Mangalhat will light lamps on Monday. Commemorating the event, children, dressed up as Lord Hanuman, will be present at the temple when the Pran Prathistha ceremony is underway at Ayodhya.

A bhajan was held at a temple in Saroornagar while in a temple at Jubilee Hills Road No 10, senior citizens recited the Hanuman Chalisa.

Telangana Gujrati Samaj took out a yatra till the Gujarati School in RP Road, where they organised a dance event.

Residents of Golf View apartments in Nanakramguda have been asked to follow a dress code on Monday either by wearing red or saffron coloured clothes while joining the live screening of the ceremony. Many residential societies will be screening live telecasts.

In addition to live screening, gated communities have planned recitation of Hanuman Chalisa, Ram Leela, ‘Sundarakanda’, Rath Yatras, deepotsav, cracker shows and Annadam programmes to mark the day.



