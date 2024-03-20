Citing BJP's Inability To Rein In Rebels, CM Siddaramaiah Terms Modi As A “Weak” PM

While, considering himself a “strong Chief Minister,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being a “weak” leader who has not acted against rebellion in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rebel leaders of Karnataka, particularly against BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa who has announced to fight Lok Sabha elections as an independent nominee from Shivamogga.

BJP denied Kantesh, son of Eshwarappa, the ticket to contest from Haveri parliamentary seat which prompted Eshwarappa to rebel against the party and citing prior engagements, he also stayed away from attending election campaigning of Narendra Modi in Shivamogga on Monday.

In a statement here from Siddaramaiah which came after Modi’s attack on the Congress party in Shivamogga in which he had stated that several Congress leaders are aspiring to become Chief Minister in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah questioned Modi over not initiating action against his own party's rebel leaders and stated that the various instances have proven that you are a “weak” Prime Minister again and again.

Referring to the rebellion by Yediyurappa who had quit BJP and launched Karnataka Janata Party in 2013 Assembly elections in Karnataka before he rejoined the party, the Chief Minister pointed out to Modi, Yediyurappa’s outbursts against BJP and also against him in the past.

Siddaramaiah said "You claim to have 56 inch chest while your supporters refer you as Vishwa Guru, but time and again you have proved that you are a weak PM" and pointed out the latest rebellion in BJP Unit of Karnataka wherein nearly half a dozen leaders are up in arms against the leadership over denial of party ticket to contest upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“Indiscipline in BJP is looming large,” said the Chief Minister and claimed that some of the disgruntled BJP leaders are in touch with his Congress party. Considering the inability to initiate action against rebel leaders, Siddaramaiah said all these instances indicate that “You are a weak Prime Minister.”