CISF Seizes 21 Kg of Suspected Cannabis at Imphal Airport

Imphal: In a major detection, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Imphal Airport seized a large quantity of suspected cannabis (ganja) during a routine screening operation.

According to officials, the contraband, weighing around 21.36 kg, was intercepted when CISF staff conducted random X-BIS screening of baggage belonging to two passengers scheduled to travel from Imphal to Delhi. Suspicious items flagged during the scan led to a detailed baggage inspection, during which the suspected cannabis was recovered.

Both passengers, along with their baggage and the seized material, were thoroughly checked and later handed over to the local police for further investigation and legal proceedings.

CISF authorities stated that the operation once again highlighted the vigilance and efficiency of its personnel in ensuring airport safety and preventing smuggling attempts. They added that such detections reflect the force’s commitment to strengthening the national campaign against drugs and contraband.

This seizure underscores the importance of stringent checks at airports, serving as a deterrent against illegal trafficking through air routes.