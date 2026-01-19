CISF Clarifies Pets Not Allowed in Parliament After Renuka Chowdhury Row

New Delhi: More than a month after Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury sparked controversy by arriving for Parliament’s Winter Session with a dog, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Monday clarified that pets are not permitted inside the Parliament complex.

The CISF said it has been sensitising MPs about the rule since the incident. “The rules are very clear. There is no ambiguity, pets are not allowed,” CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan told reporters.

On December 1, 2025, Chowdhury carried a dog in her car into the high-security Parliament premises, triggering a row and drawing widespread attention on social media. The MP had maintained that the animal was a stray she had rescued and was taking to a veterinarian.

CISF additional director general Vijay Prakash said the rule position was unequivocal and had been enforced. “Pets are not allowed inside the Parliament complex, and that was ensured,” he said, adding that when MPs enter the Parliament House boundary, their vehicles are not searched.

He said the December incident was brought to the notice of senior authorities, including the Lok Sabha Speaker, and was handled by the Secretary General of the Lok Sabha. The CISF Director General noted that while MPs enjoy certain privileges during sessions, adherence to established rules remains their responsibility. “We facilitate their movement, and we are now reinforcing awareness about these pet-related rules,” he said.