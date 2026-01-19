Cinema, Society, and ‘Natyashastra’: Raipur Lit Fest Promises In-Depth Sessions and Book Fair

Raipur: A three-day Raipur Sahitya Utsav- 2026 is scheduled to commence at the Purkhouti Muktangan, an open art gallery, in Nava Raipur on January 23.

Conceived as a celebration of literature, ideas, and creative expression, the literary festival aims to highlight the state's rich literary heritage and intellectual traditions.

“The festival is set to become a strong platform for literature, culture and dialogue, drawing large participation from writers, thinkers, readers, and literature enthusiasts from across the state and the country”, a spokesman of the Chhattisgarh government said on Monday.

Around 120 writers and literary figures from Chhattisgarh and other parts of India are scheduled to attend the festival, he said.

A total of 42 literary sessions will be held during the festival, featuring in-depth discussions on contemporary social, cultural, political and intellectual themes.

The festival’s central theme, “Aadi se Aandi Tak”, reflects the continuous and evolving journey of Indian literature, from its ancient roots to its modern expressions.

The festival aims to connect society through literature, dialogue, and culture while further strengthening interest among the younger generation in reading, expression and creation.

The sessions will include discussions on subjects such as intellectual discourse, the Indian knowledge tradition, the Constitution, cinema and society, the country’s new awakening, literature in Chhattisgarh, literature through the lens of history and the standard of language and literature in educational institutions, addressing key intellectual concerns of the present time.

The sessions will also include discussions on ‘Natyashastra’ and artistic traditions, politics, contemporary women’s writing, tribal literature, Chhattisgarh’s folk culture, tourism, journalism and governance.

A major attraction of the festival will be the special staging of the popular play ‘Chanakya’ by noted writer and theatre artist Manoj Joshi on the opening day on January 23.

A large book fair is also scheduled to be organized on the occasion.