Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh missing

Mumbai: President of All Indian Cine Workers Association, Suresh Shyamlal Gupta appealed to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi to expedite the resolution of the missing case of Actor Gurucharan Singh (Sodhi) from the serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Gupta shared a self-made video in which he stated that the entire Bollywood and Indian Film Industry stand with the family of Gurucharan Singh.

"Actor Gurucharan Singh, known for his role as Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular Bollywood serial "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah," has been Missing since April 22, 2024, from Delhi Airport. His father has filed a missing case at Palam Police Station in Delhi. The entire Bollywood and Indian Film Industry stand with Gurucharan Singh's family at every step," Gupta said.

"All Indian Cine Workers Association appeals to the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister of Delhi to expedite the resolution of the missing case of Actor Gurucharan Singh (Sodhi) and ensure justice for his father, Hargit Singh, and take strict action against the culprits," he added.

Earlier, Rohit Meena, DCP South West Delhi, told ANI, "Gurucharan's family registered a complaint that he has been missing since April 22. He was supposed to go to Mumbai, but he didn't. We have registered a case under Section 365 of the IPC. We have put together a team to probe the matter and our technical team is also working on the case. We are in the process of going over the CCTV footage where he is seen walking by himself."

The actor's father, deeply distressed, filed a complaint with the Delhi Police, detailing his son's sudden disappearance since his departure for Mumbai.

Despite efforts, Singh, aged 50, has neither reached Mumbai, where he works for a living, nor returned home. His phone remains unreachable, exacerbating the worries of his family.

Assuring a prompt and time-bound inquiry, a Delhi Police officer said, "We are looking into the matter and a probe was instituted since we received a complaint."

Asserting that his son wasn't in a state of mental distress, Gurucharan's father couldn't explain his disappearance.

Gurucharan, who became a household name with his comic turns in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' bid adieu to the show a few years ago.