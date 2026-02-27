CIK Issues Non‑Bailable Warrants Against Hizb Chief Syed Salahuddin, Three Others

Srinagar: In a major counter‑terrorism development, the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) division has obtained non‑bailable arrest warrants against four absconding operatives of the proscribed Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM). Among those named is the group’s chief, Muhammad Yusuf Shah, widely known by his alias Syed Salahuddin, who currently operates from Pakistan.

Salahuddin, long considered one of the most influential Kashmir‑centric militant leaders, also heads the United Jihad Council (UJC), a coalition of Pakistan‑based militant groups. Over the years, he has been linked to coordinating cross‑border militant activities, ideological radicalisation, and recruitment of Kashmiri youth for armed training in Pakistan‑occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Both India and the United States have designated him as a “global terrorist,” with multiple terror‑related FIRs registered against him across the Kashmir Valley.

According to officials, the warrants were issued in connection with FIR No. 05/1996 registered at Police Station CIK under sections of the Ranbir Penal Code pertaining to waging war, promoting enmity, and unlawful activities, supplemented by charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the E&IMCO Act. The Court of the Additional Sessions Judge TADA/POTA, designated under the NIA Act, issued the non‑bailable warrants after reviewing the case record, hearing the prosecution, and examining the Investigating Officer’s submissions, a statement issued by the CIK here said.

Alongside Salahuddin, the warrants name Ghulam Nabi Khan, alias Amir Khan, a resident of Srigufwara, Anantnag, who serves as the Deputy Supreme Commander of HM. Investigators describe Khan as a key handler and recruiter, with multiple FIRs against him for facilitating militant operations and coordinating organisational networks across Kashmir. Also named is Sher Muhammad, known by the aliases Bahadur and Riyaz, from Bandipora, identified as a commander within HM and implicated in a variety of terror cases registered under the UAPA and E&IMCO Acts.

The fourth accused,Nasir Yusuf Qadri, originally from Habba Kada'l, Srinagar and now residing in City's Bemina area, is alleged to support HM’s propaganda machinery. Investigators say he has been associated with the Kashmir Media Service (KMS), accused of circulating anti‑India narratives and issuing threatening communications targeting individuals and communities.

According to the statement, the case dates back to April 1996, when CIK received credible intelligence indicating that Pakistan‑based handlers and agencies were actively motivating Kashmiri youth to undergo weapons and guerrilla training in PoJK and Pakistan with the explicit aim of waging war against the Indian state. Subsequent investigations reportedly uncovered substantial evidence of radicalisation efforts, recruitment pipelines, and the facilitation of cross‑border terror operations linked to the four named accused. Despite persistent efforts over the years, the individuals have remained at large.

In its observations, the Court noted that the alleged offences carry grave implications for national security and directly relate to attempts to wage war against the state. It emphasised that custodial interrogation is essential for the progress of the investigation and, satisfied that sufficient grounds exist, ordered the immediate issuance of non‑bailable warrants.

The Station House Officer of Police Station CIK has been directed to execute the warrants and produce the accused before the court without delay.

An official said the issuance of these warrants reflects CIK’s long‑standing commitment to pursuing terrorism‑related cases to their logical conclusion, regardless of the time elapsed. The agency has reiterated that it remains steadfast in safeguarding national security and ensuring that individuals involved in activities undermining India’s sovereignty and integrity are brought within the ambit of the law.