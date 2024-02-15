CII, TS Govt to Host Agri Tech South

Hyderabad: In an effort to bring awareness about the innovations in the farming sector, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the state government will host CII Agri Tech South 2024 from February 16 to 18 at the Prof Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University.

It will have conferences for the first two days while the exhibition will be on for three days. The event will be inaugurated by agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao.It was stated that Agri Tech South aimed to catalyse sustainable growth within the agricultural sector, with a specific focus on doubling farmers' income and integrating the latest technological advancements.The exhibition will showcase diverse themes including crop diversification, micro-irrigation, integrated farming systems, national agriculture market and insurance, agriculture implements, farm mechanisation, post-harvest management, IoT, AI and drones, digital agriculture, nutrition, and others.The event will offer live demonstrations of drones, Irrigation methods, and agriculture machinery and implements.CII Telangana chairman C Shekar Reddy and Agri Tech steering committee chairman Dr V. Praveen Rao said the industry event will delve into regenerative agriculture for social, economic, and environmental sustainability, animal husbandry and fisheries, challenges and opportunities in poultry, managing water and fertilizer for sustainable intensification, climate change mitigation, farmer producer organizations, nutritional security, and others.About 65 speakers and over 1,000 participants will attend the event. More than 100 plus will showcase the event.About 20,000 visitors are expected for the event.