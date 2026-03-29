CII Applauds Govt’s Handling of West Asia Crisis, Proposes 12-Point Agenda for India Inc

New Delhi: Leading industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Sunday commended the government for its swift, coordinated and well-calibrated response to the disruptions arising from the West Asia crisis, and laid out a 12-point agenda for India Inc to complement these efforts. “While the policy response has mitigated immediate risks, the evolving situation requires continued coordination between the government and industry,” said CII director general Chandrajit Banerjee.

In an official statement, the industry lobby has outlined a set of actions that the industry may consider in the current context. However, Banerjee noted that the policy approach has correctly focused on maintaining production continuity and supporting viable enterprises. “The next phase requires industry to build on this foundation with practical and responsible actions,” he said.

Among all action, the CII focussed on the industry, which may work with the government in building strategic reserves and buffer mechanisms for critical raw materials, fuels and intermediate goods. “Collaborative approaches to stockholding, shared infrastructure and improved data visibility can significantly strengthen national preparedness against future disruptions.” the CII said.

Banerjee also emphasised that the government’s response has been timely, measured and reassuring. It reflects a whole of government approach that has focused on keeping supply chains functional, supporting exporters, protecting households and maintaining macroeconomic stability. Industry deeply appreciates both the intent and the execution.

“These measures have helped contain inflationary pressures, sustain industrial activity and preserve confidence at a time of global uncertainty, while also supporting jobs and livelihoods across sectors. The CII observed that the present situation represents a supply side disruption, with pressures transmitted through energy costs, logistics and working capital cycles,” he said.

“The government has created a strong enabling framework. Industry can complement this by ensuring continuity, supporting smaller enterprises and maintaining confidence across the economy. Such a coordinated approach will help India navigate the present situation while strengthening long-term resilience,” he added.