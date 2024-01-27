CID Urges RPO To Cancel 92 Fake Passports

Hyderabad: Officials from CID, who are probing the fake passports case in the state, have written to Regional Passport Office seeking cancellation of at least 92 passports, which were obtained by submitting fake documents. The CID has also issued a lookout notice against all the persons who used the fake passports to travel to different countries.

The passports were reportedly obtained from Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Korutla and Jagtial.



The key accused Abdus Sattar played a key role in creating fake documents such as Aadhaar, residential address proof and other papers and submitted them along with passport application forms.



"The gang processed more than 100 passports as per our preliminary probe. The investigation revealed that many of these 92 passport holders have travelled abroad. Special teams have been formed to trace their current locations," sources said.



On January 19, 12 CID teams conducted raids at different locations in Telangana state and arrested 12 persons, including Sattar. The accused also provided passports with fake documents to foreign nationals on collection of `75,000 for each passport.



The CID also established the role of some SB police personnel for clearing the applications after collecting bribes.