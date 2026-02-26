CID Probes Sabotage, Negligence Angle in Ajit Pawar Plane Crash

Mumbai: The Maharashtra CID on Thursday said it is probing whether sabotage or criminal negligence led to the Ajit Pawar plane crash. Additional Director General (CID) Sunil Ramanand said the department will incorporate the findings of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau into its probe once the agency submits its report. The statement follows Nationalist Congress Party (SP) legislator Rohit Pawar’s demand that an FIR be registered against officials of the DGCA.

Mr. Ramanand said the primary objective of the probe is to establish the truth—whether the crash was an accident or the result of a pre-planned conspiracy. “The investigation has been intensified, examining angles of sabotage, systemic negligence and possible criminal acts,” he said.

“The CID has already collected several pieces of evidence and is coordinating with aviation authorities. The findings of the AAIB will be incorporated once its report is received. If any criminal angle, including negligence or sabotage, is established, the CID will register a case under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” Mr. Ramanand added.

He said the CID is also coordinating with the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Pune, and the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at BJ Government Medical College, Pune.

The Learjet 45 aircraft (VT-SSK), operated by VSR Ventures Private Limited, crashed near the Baramati airstrip on January 28, killing Ajit Pawar and four others. An accidental death report was initially registered at the Baramati Taluka police station before the case was transferred to the CID for further investigation.

Earlier in the day, Rohit Pawar visited the Baramati police station to seek registration of an FIR, insisting the crash be probed not only from a technical standpoint but also from a criminal perspective. The police sought time to consider the request.

The NCP(SP) MLA alleged that some influential persons were attempting to shield VSR Ventures and demanded the resignation of Union civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu. He claimed the company had links with leaders of the Telugu Desam Party. “There is a clear attempt to protect VSR because some big personality is involved,” he alleged.

Later, Mr. Pawar visited the CID headquarters in Pune and met officials. “Since the CID also did not register our FIR, I gave a statement under Section 180 of the BNSS, which has been accepted,” he said.