CID Probe Ordered into YSRC Social Media Incharge’s ‘malicious’ Campaign against Naidu

Vijayawada: State election authorities ordered an inquiry by the CID into the ‘malicious’ campaign against TD chief Chandrababu Naidu, in relation to the disruptions in disbursal of social security pensions.



The campaign was being taken up by the YSR Congress social media in-charge Sajjala Bhargava Reddy, it is alleged.Additional chief electoral officer Harendhira Prasad issued a memo here on Sunday directing the additional director general, CID (cyber cell) to take necessary action on the issue and furnish the action-take report immediately.Telugu Desam national general secretary Varla Ramaiah lodged a complaint with the state election authorities here on Sunday, citing the “malicious and false campaign against Chandrababu Naidu” through IVRS calls made to the voters and also to the pensioners. These claimed that Naidu was responsible for causing hardships and delay to the beneficiaries of social security pension, in relation to the distributions in May.The TD leader Ramaiah mentioned in his complaint that such an act was tantamount to misleading the public by spreading false information and it was also aimed at promoting enmity and hatred among the groups.