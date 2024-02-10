Church dispute: Two Sentenced to lifer in murder case

Anantapur: Life imprisonment has been awarded to two persons after their conviction in the murder of a church committee member in Muddanur village in Kadapa district on February 7, 2016.



Three other convicts have been given three years’ imprisonment. The murder was done in connection with a dispute over the church elections.It is noted that a clash occurred over delay in the holding of elections for the CSI Church committee and alleged large-scale of misuse of the church property and its income.Bonam Anil Kumar and his father Rajarathnam had maintained the CSI Church at Muddanur. Another group led by Bonam Prasanth Kumar questioned the misuse of income and demanded that the accounts must be produced to the church members for scrutiny. They had also demanded holding of elections to form a new governing body for the church.Further, the Prasanth group claimed that they were elected as a new committee. It sought handover of the church records with immediate effect.The court heard that, during the clash, Bona Suresh Kumar, Bona Anil Kumar and his father Bonam Rajarathnam, as also Bonam Deva Sahayam, Bonam Ravi, Bonam Dhanarah alias Devaraj and Thelu Ashok attacked Prasanth Kumar and his team with knives.Yamavaram Udaykumar, 27, was stabbed to death while Ramesh, Anil, Salem Raj and Sudhakar suffered injuries in the attack.Kondapuram CI Ravi Babu and Tonduru SI S.Srinivasulu registered the case based on a complaint from Prasanth Kumar.On Friday, the Proddatur 2nd ADJ Court pronounced its verdict in the eight-years-old case. ADJ Ramesh Kumar sentenced life term for Bonam Suresh Kumar and Bonam Ravi along with a fine of `1.50 lakh penalty from each. The court ordered a three-year imprisonment to Thelu Ashok, Bonam Anil Kumar and Bonam Raja Rathnam along with penalty.The court earlier said the charges leveled against the accused were proven and hence their conviction.