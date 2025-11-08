Chittagong Hosts First Pakistani Warship In 54 Years

KOLKATA: Following the docking of a US warship, a Pakistani warship on Saturday reached Chittagong Port in Bangladesh after sailing through the Bay of Bengal, which is located on the eastern coast of India. The visit has raised concerns among the defence and diplomatic establishment in New Delhi.

The anchorage of the Pakistan Navy warship PNS Saif at Chittagong Port on a “four-day goodwill visit” is the first visit of any Pakistani Navy vessel after 54 years since India liberated her eastern neighbour, which was then East Pakistan, from the atrocious rule of her western neighbour in the 1971 war.

Interestingly, Pakistan Navy Chief Adm. Naveed Ashraf is also in Bangladesh on a four-day tour. The development comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Cabinet colleagues and the BJP leaders are seen celebrating the military success in Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, while Bangladesh, under an interim government led by Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus, is rapidly rebuilding her relations with Pakistan.

PNS Saif, built in China, is an F-22P Zulfiquar Class missile frigate based in Karachi. It was commissioned into the Pakistan Navy in 2010. In a Facebook post, the Bangladesh Navy said, “On November 8, Pakistan Navy Ship PNS SAIF, commanded by Captain Shujaat Abbas Raja, arrived at Chattogram Port. Upon arrival, the ship was warmly received on behalf of Commander Chattogram Naval Area.”

The Bangladesh Navy added: “Representatives from the embassy of Pakistan in Bangladesh and senior officers of the Bangladesh Navy were also present at the welcoming ceremony. Earlier, upon entering Bangladesh waters, the ship was ceremonially received by Bangladesh Navy Ship BNS Shadhinota. This goodwill visit is expected to further strengthen the friendly relations between the Bangladesh Navy and the Pakistan Navy.”

Exactly a month ago, a US Navy warship, the USS Fitzgerald, which is an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, had berthed at Chittagong Port on a three-day goodwill visit.



