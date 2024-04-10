Chiranjeevi will Campaign for Congress: Rudra Raju

Kakinada: Former Pradesh Congress Committee president and the Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha contesting candidate Gidugu Rudra Raju said that the former Union minister and actor Chiranjeevi is still in Congress and he would campaign for the party in coming days.



He inaugurated the Congress party office at Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday. When the reporters asked him about donating Rs 5 crore to Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan by Chiranjeevi, Rudra Raju said that as a brother, he may donate the fund, but Chiranjeevi is still working for Congress and he had not resigned to the party so far.



He said that farm loans would be waived. Speaking about the BJP state president D. Purandeswari, he said that Purandeswari joined the parties which are in power. He recalled that Purandeswari experienced cabinet minister posts during the UPA regime.

He said that if Congress comes to power, AP Reorganisation Act would be implemented and all clauses incorporated in the Act like financial assistance to backward areas in the state, division of properties and others.




