Vijayawada: APFDC chairman and YSRC leader Posani Krishna Murali has objected to the call from cine actor Chiranjeevi to vote for his younger brother Pawan Kalyan, and said the brothers never worked for the people.

Praising chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for successfully executing all the welfare schemes, he said the YSRC government deposited a whopping Rs.2.70 lakh crore into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries without any scent of corruption or discrimination during the last five years.

Lambasting the Jana Sena, Posani said Chiranjeevi’s Praja Rajyam had won 18 seats during a previous Assembly election, but failed to address the people’s problems in the state legislature. How could the megastar ask the people to vote for his brother’s Jana Sena in the present elections, he asked, adding, the “politically retired Chiranjeevi is now canvassing for his brother."

Krishna Murali said these welfare schemes have proven to be beneficial to the people.

Targeting the previous Telugu Desam rule, he said Andhra Pradesh incurred a huge revenue deficit during Chandrababu Naidu’s rule. “Naidu is known for loose talk. He had promised women voters that he would redeem the gold pledged by them in the banks if he returned to power in the 2014 elections,” he said.