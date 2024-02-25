Chinna Reddy Appointed as TS Planning Board Vice Chairman

Hyderabad: The government on Saturday appointed senior Congress leader G. Chinna Reddy as vice-chairman of the TS Planning Board with Cabinet rank. In the recent Assembly elections, the Congress leadership had first nominated him from Wanaparthy but replaced him later, at which he had threatened to quit the party. TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy had pacified him with an assurance that he would be given a nominated post.



Chinna Reddy, 67, was elected four times from the Wanaparthy Assembly constituency in 1989, 1999, 2004 and 2014 and was rural development minister in the Congress government led by then Chief Minister Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy. Chinna Reddy sought ticket from Wanaparthy to contest Assembly polls in November 2023.



The TSPB mainly deals with formulation of annual and five-year plans, preparation of state plan budget and socio-economic survey report, reviewing and monitoring of plan schemes, evaluation of important schemes and programmes.



