DC Correspondent
24 Feb 2024 7:15 PM GMT
China Rajappa Escapes Unhurt
Former deputy chief minister and Peddapuram Telugu Desam MLA Nimmakayala Chinarajappa escaped unhurt from a car accident at Durga Centre in Peddapuram, Kakinada district on Saturday night. (Image:DC)

Kakinada: Former deputy chief minister and Peddapuram Telugu Desam MLA Nimmakayala Chinarajappa escaped unhurt from a car accident at Durga Centre in Peddapuram, Kakinada district on Saturday night. His candidature for the Peddapuram Assembly segment for upcoming elections was announced a few hours prior to the car accident, in first list released by TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. The accident took place when Chinarajappa was returning to his constituency, after seeing his name in the first list. To celebrate this, a large rally was organised by his followers from J. Thimmapuram village. During procession, his car hit a fivider and mounted on it as the driver swerved to avoid a pedestrian. Chinarajappa was unharmed. He was immediately transferred to another vehicle, and sent home.




( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
