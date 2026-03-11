China Eastern Airlines to Restart Kolkata-Kunming Flight From April 18

Kolkata:Close on the heels of restarting Delhi–Shanghai service, China Eastern Airlines is all set to resume its flight service on the Kolkata-Kunming route from April 18 to restore connectivity further between the two countries after a gap of almost six years.



The flights on the route will operate six times weekly, featuring both Business and Economy Class cabins, the company said on Tuesday. According to the schedule, the Kunming-bound flight (MU556) will depart NSCBI Airport at 1.10 am and reach at 6.20 am every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.



On the other hand, the Kolkata-bound flight (MU555) will take off from Kunming at 11.55 pm and will arrive here at 12.10 am the following day on every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.



The Kunming–Kolkata route is a key component of the airline’s footprint and growth strategy in India, designed to foster trade, tourism, and cultural exchange. Through the Kunming hub, passengers can access seamless connections in China to other major hubs such as Shanghai, Beijing Daxing, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Yiwu, Xiamen, Shenzhen, Xi'an and more.

China Eastern Airlines, which is headquartered in Shanghai and is one of the three major state-owned aviation transportation groups in China, also have plans to further expand its footprint in India with upcoming routes like Mumbai–Shanghai, continuing its mission to provide Indian travelers with greater access to China and beyond.