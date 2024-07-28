China Builds Village Near LAC in Demchok, India Counters

New Delhi: Fortifying its position along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, China’s People’s Liberation Army troops have started constructing a new village along the LAC in the Demchok sector.

The Chinese PLA action clearly shows that it is building up its position along the LAC, despite the ongoing negotiations at the diplomatic and military level to bring down tensions that flared up in 2020 in Ladakh.

According to the images shared by open sources, about 100 new buildings are visible through satellite images which are located around 10 miles from the LAC in Ladakh. The village could be used to house shepherds. The village lies in Chinese territory but is close to the LAC.

To counter China, India too has started the Vibrant Village Programme under the Union home ministry to prevent migration in villages which are along the LAC with China. The significance that the government is giving to the Vibrant Village Programme can be judged by the fact that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, after assuming charge in the Modi 3.0 government, had reviewed the implementation of the VVP at a high-level meeting on July 13.

Depsang and Demchok are two points in Ladakh where the standoff continues between the Indian Army and the PLA. The Chinese have pitched tents at Charding Nonong Nallah in Demchok to prevent access to Indian troops in the area.

The Chinese have been constructing villages at many places on the LAC to consolidate the PLA’s presence. These villages help the Chinese to strengthen their weakening border forces by balancing the outflow of residents and promise China better border surveillance and patrols through a network of herders.

China has also been constructing villages around the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh to beef up its defences and also put pressure on India in the disputed area.

In the Union Budget, the government has allocated Rs 1,050 crores for the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) for villages in 19 districts in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh. The government approved the VVP as a Centrally-sponsored scheme on February 15, 2023, with an outlay of Rs 4,800 crores for 2022-23 to 2025-26 for the development of these villages in 46 blocks abutting the northern border.

Under the VVP, so far 136 border villages are being provided connectivity through 113 all-weather road projects at a cost of Rs 2,420 crores.