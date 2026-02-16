Children Resume Classes at Kendrapara Anganwadi After 86-Day Halt Following Caste Row

Bhubaneswar: Normalcy returned to an Anganwadi centre in Odisha’s Kendrapara district on Monday after children resumed attending classes following a nearly three-month disruption triggered by a caste-related controversy. The Anganwadi centre at Ghadiamal Nuagaon under Rajnagar block had remained closed for about 86 days after a Dalit woman was appointed as a helper, with several parents reportedly refusing to send their children to the facility.

The situation improved after sustained intervention by the district administration and community outreach efforts. On Monday, the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) and local MLA visited the centre as children returned. Officials also conducted door-to-door visits and held a gram sabha in the village to address residents’ concerns and restore confidence in the system.

Earlier, on February 14, members of the Child Protection Commission and local administrative officials had visited the village and counselled residents, following which villagers agreed to send their children back to the centre.

Expressing relief, Anganwadi helper Sarmistha Sethi said she was happy to see children back at the centre and emphasised the importance of early childhood education. CDPO Dipali Mishra also welcomed the resolution, saying the reopening would enable children to benefit from government welfare programmes and serve as a positive example of community cooperation.

The issue had drawn wider attention after media reports highlighted the closure. Subsequently, officials including the sub-collector, police and members of the State Women’s Commission visited the village and held discussions to promote social harmony. Awareness initiatives, including a traditional ‘pala’ performance, were also organised to encourage change in social attitudes.

However, some villagers had denied caste discrimination, claiming that the lack of proper infrastructure was the main reason for the disruption.

With children now returning to the Anganwadi centre, authorities hope the episode will mark a step forward in ensuring uninterrupted early education and strengthening social cohesion in the village.

BJP national vice-president and Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda on Monday expressed happiness after children resumed attending the Anganwadi centre at Nuagaon in Rajnagar, Kendrapara.

On Sunday, Baijayant Panda visited Nuagaon under Ghadiamal Gram Panchayat. He reached the Nuagaon Anganwadi centre, held discussions with villagers and reviewed the facilities. He also sat with local leaders and community members and shared a meal at the centre. The Anganwadi helper Sharmistha Sethi herself served the food during the community meal.



