Hyderabad: A Rangareddy special judge on Tuesday convicted a 72-year-old man, Shaik Abdul Rashid, to three years rigorous imprisonment for abusing a minor in July 2019. The special judge for expeditious trial and disposal of rape and Pocso Act cases also ordered a compensation amount of Rs.1 lakh amount for the victim. Along with the jail term, the judge sentenced Rashid to a fine of Rs.6,000.