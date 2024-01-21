Chikkadpally Police Gives Patient Hearing to a Lost Elderly Woman

Hyderabad: The Chikkadpally police came to the aid of an elderly woman who appeared lost, at RTC crossroads on Sunday afternoon. The woman, estimated to be between 75 and 80 years old, was found by a police patrol.

Chikkadpally inspector A. Seethaiah directed the team to bring her to the police station. He said she was in a distressed state, dehydrated, hungry and shivering, and unable to speak coherently. “She started crying when we served her food,” he said.

He said that she was hearing impaired, and it took a while before police could learn that she was Narasamma, wife of Venkataiah and a native of Kothagudem. Police shifted Narsamma to a rescue home in Bhoiguda and began efforts to locate her family.

Chikkadpally police are coordinating with their Kothagudem counterparts to determine whether a missing person report has been filed by her family. Police have also circulated her pictures to stations in Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet and surrounding areas to locate her family.