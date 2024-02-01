Chief Secretary Urges Enhanced Spending on Central Schemes

Vijayawada: In a bid to secure more financial support from the Central government, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy has called for concerted efforts to maximise spending on centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) and utilise allocated funds effectively.

During a meeting with officials from various departments at his office on Wednesday, Reddy reviewed the current fiscal year's allocations for CSS programmes and the progress made in utilising them, including the state's matching share.