Chief Secretary carries mobile phone to booth, violates MCC

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Shanti Kumar entered a polling station while carrying her mobile phone when she went to vote at a polling booth in Prashasannagar here on Monday, apparently violatinh the model code of conduct (MCC).



Neither polling officials nor election agents nor security personnel objected to her carrying the phone to the polling booths.



A video showing Shanti Kumari entering and exiting the polling station along with her mobile phone was widely shared on social media.



When contacted, Election Commission officials said they did not receive any complaint in connection with Santhi Kumari carrying her phone inside the polling station.



Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj days before the polling had reiterated that voters would not be allowed to carry their phones inside the polling centres. Other voters were asked to deposit their phones and other devices outside the polling centres.



In some cases, however, police refused to watch over the phones, and asked the voters to keep the devices at home and come back.