Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Warns KTR of Consequences Over Phone-Tapping Scandal

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy warned that BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao would pay a heavy price for “shamelessly” admitting to the role of the BRS government in the mass phone-tapping scam. “He is openly admitting that their government tapped the phones of some individuals. It is a shameless act. He will face the consequences,” Revanth Reddy said.

He said the BRS government had created fear among the people by tapping phones. “Some people in the (BRS) government threatened people, politicians and others by tapping their phones. All those involved in the phone-tapping will be put behind bars in the Cherlapalli jail, he said at a press conference.The Congress has provided good governance in the last 100 days and has become an ideal, Revanth Reddy said. The Congress government had filled 30,000 government jobs and restored confidence among the employees by giving them their salaries on the first day of the month which the BRS government had been unable to do.“We have ensured Praja Palana by dismantling the `gadilu’ (fortress) of the BRS government. The people do not face a threat from the government, as they used to be in the past, as they have elected their own government,” Revanth Reddy saidHe predicted that the Congress would win the Mahbubnagar MLC seat by over 200 votes. “If the BJP and BRS had not colluded, the Congress could have won Alampur and Gadwal Assembly seats too. The BJP and BRS have been conspiring against the government,” Revanth Reddy said.Revanth Reddy asked D.K. Aruna, the BJP’s Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha candidate, to list what she had done for the district as vice-president of a national party. “Has she tried for the release of water from Karnataka to drought-prone Mahbubnagar district through the Rajolibanda diversion scheme (RDS)? Why was the Tummidihatti project was not completed,” he asked.When a number of members of the Valmiki Boya community met Revanth Reddy, he told them that the government was committed for their welfare. Asking them to extend their support to the Congress, the Chief Minister assured that the government will look after their welfare issues and give them all the education facilities for their uplift after the poll code ended.