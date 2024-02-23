Chief Election Commissioner Meets Officers in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: A team of top level officers of the Election Commission of India (ECI), led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, met officers who would be involved in the conduct of the Lok Sabha elections to review their preparedness to hold the polls on Friday in Chennai.

Rajiv Kumar, Election Commissioner Arun Goel and other officials from the ECI arrived in Chennai on Thursday on a two-day visit to meet political party representatives and the officials. Several political party leaders presented memoranda to the ECI on the occasion with most of them stressing on the need to do away with the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) system.DMK leaders, organization secretary R S Bharathi and legal wing secretary N R Elango, MP, submitted a memorandum explaining how the EVM system went against the norms. They wanted the VVPAT system to be made compulsory and also to count the votes of all the slips generated by the VVPAT.CPI State secretary R Mutharasan wanted the election to be held on a single day in the State. He too was against EVMs and insisted on VVPAT.Apart from the State Electoral Officer, Sathyabrata Sahoo, top police officers like Commissioners, IGs and DIGs participated in the discussions, along with district collectors, who are the district election officers, and returning officers.