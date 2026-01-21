Chhattisgarh’s Sahu Samaj Bans Pre-Wedding Photoshoots





Rabindra Nath Choudhury

Raipur, Jan 21: Chhattisgarh’s Sahu Samaj, an effluent and politically influential community consisting of 21 percent population of the state, has banned pre-wedding photo shoots for the couples in its society, calling it ‘extravagant and perverted trend’.

The Samaj leaders, in a meeting held here on January 17, said that the pre-wedding photo shoots defy the traditional values and burdens the families with unnecessary expenditures and hence, the practice should be banned across the community.

The meeting was attended by all the district unit presidents of the Sahu Samaj Sangh.

“It has unanimously decided at the meeting that the community will work towards preserving its traditional values and culture and put a break on the distorted and perverted trends”, Dr Neerendra Sahu, the president of Sahu Samaj Sangh said.

The meeting has decided to impose a ban on the pre-wedding photo shoots, a trend which threatened to erode the traditional values and culture of the society by promoting social showmanship and extravaganza.

“Pre-wedding photo shoots go against our values and culture. It is a perverted trend”, he said.

According to Dr Sahu, the Samaj has noticed that incidents of marital disputes in the community are rising with thousands of applications seeking divorce reaching it.

This worried the community leaders prompting them to initiate measures to restore traditional values particularly among the young generation.

The Samaj is planning to develop a mechanism to ensure that marriages within the community are registered at the panchayat level.